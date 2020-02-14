East Idaho is forecast to receive another blast of winter Saturday night through Sunday night.
The incoming winter storm has already triggered winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories from the National Weather Service calling for significant snowfall in East Idaho's highlands.
Many of East Idaho's higher elevation areas, including Island Park, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Victor, Swan Valley, Palisades, Bone, Soda Springs, Thatcher, Emigration Summit and Montpelier, could receive 8 to 12 inches of snow from the Saturday night through Sunday night storm.
Other higher elevation areas, including St. Anthony, Inkom, Lava Hot Springs, Arimo, McCammon, Downey, Swanlake and Arbon, could receive 3 to 6 inches of snow from the storm.
The rest of East Idaho could get anywhere from a half-inch to 4 inches of snow Saturday night through Sunday night. This includes the Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Rockland, Preston, Malad, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Firth, Shelley, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Mud Lake, Atomic City, Idaho National Laboratory, Arco, Craters of the Moon, Dubois, Spencer, Rigby and Rexburg areas.
The weather service said the storm will likely create hazardous driving conditions in East Idaho Saturday night through Sunday night, especially in the higher elevations.
High winds are also expected region-wide this weekend, creating blowing and drifting snow that could make driving even more dangerous.
The weather service said depending on the timing of the storm it is possible that the snow could start falling on some areas of East Idaho on Saturday afternoon.
It's also possible that rain will be mixed in with the snow during the storm, especially in East Idaho's lower elevations.
Elsewhere in the state, the storm has triggered winter weather advisories in the central Idaho mountains including Stanley, Sun Valley and Ketchum as well as in North Idaho.
Winter storm warnings, winter storm watches and/or winter weather advisories are in effect in Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, Oregon and Washington state because of the storm, and the entire state of Utah is under a hazardous weather alert.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast information as the storm approaches.