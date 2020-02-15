One East Idaho county is reporting multiple road closures due to the winter storm that is exiting the region.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported late Sunday afternoon that multiple roads in that county have been temporarily closed due to blowing and drifting snow from the storm.
The Sheriff's Office reported that Bonneville County Road and Bridge crews "have posted temporary road closed signs in several areas until winds subside and snow removal can continue. Remember those signs are placed for a reason and driving past them can compromise your safety."
The storm that began dumping snow on East Idaho on Saturday brought rain to many lower elevation areas including Pocatello and Chubbuck on Sunday morning and afternoon and more snow to higher elevation areas.
The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho because of the storm. The weather service said East Idaho's higher elevations can expect to receive another 1 to 4 inches of snow from the storm on Sunday night before it exits the region.
East Idaho's lower elevations could receive a rain-snow mix on Sunday night with snow accumulations of less than an inch.
The weather service said anyone driving in East Idaho during the storm should expect potentially hazardous road conditions, especially in higher elevation areas.
The storm is also hitting East Idaho with winds of up to 45 mph, prompting the weather service to issue a wind advisory for much of the region.
Those winds seem to be taking the biggest toll on Bonneville County.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office stated via its late Sunday afternoon press release: "Blowing snow is causing slick and icy spots and areas farther away from populated areas are easily and quickly drifting in. Sheriff's deputies are recommending motorists not chance making it through one drift as conditions are more than likely worse the farther you travel, making it more difficult for rescue."
The Sheriff's Office offered this advice to any motorists who decide to drive during the storm: "Always be prepared for winter emergencies in the event you are stranded. Let others know your travel plans, have a means to communicate in an emergency that includes charging cords for your mobile device, and dress for the weather. It's always a good idea to carry extra warm clothing, a flashlight, water and snacks."
Elsewhere in the state, the storm has triggered a wind advisory in south central Idaho and winter weather advisories in North Idaho.
Winter storm warnings and/or winter weather advisories are also in effect in Washington state, Montana, Wyoming and Utah because of the storm.