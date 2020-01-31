What the National Weather Service is calling a "strong" Pacific storm is forecast to hit East Idaho Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon but much about the storm's potential impact is currently uncertain.
The weather service says there's high confidence that the storm will bring rain, snow and windy conditions to East Idaho. There's also high confidence that the storm will send temperatures plummeting into the teens and single digits throughout the region on Sunday and Monday.
But there's far less confidence in how much snow will fall during the storm, the weather service said.
For East Idaho's lower elevation areas, including Malta, Malad, Burley, Rupert, Preston, Pocatello, American Falls, Aberdeen, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Rigby and Rexburg, the weather service said anywhere from 1 to 5 inches of snow could fall Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. It's likely that the storm will initially bring rain to East Idaho's lowlands on Sunday afternoon before the snow begins soon afterward.
East Idaho's higher elevation areas, including Island Park, Ashton, Driggs, Victor, Palisades, Soda Springs, Lava Hot Springs and Montpelier, could receive anywhere from 3 to 10 inches of snow Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.
The weather service said motorists should expect difficult driving conditions throughout East Idaho during the storm with the possibility of extremely hazardous ice-covered roads.
Road closures are possible in East Idaho if the storm's winds are strong enough to cause large amounts of blowing and drifting snow.
The weather service said it's possible winter storm watches and warnings will be issued for East Idaho depending on the storm's severity.
Elsewhere in the state the central Idaho mountains including Stanley, Challis, Hailey, Sun Valley, Ketchum and Mackay are also bracing to be hit by the storm. Up to 6 inches of snow could fall on those areas on Sunday and Monday.
Outside of Idaho, winter storm warnings, winter storm watches and/or other winter weather alerts are in effect in Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada because of the incoming storm.
The weather service will issue additional updates on the approaching storm so stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast information.