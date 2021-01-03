A powerful winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Monday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday morning.
The storm is forecast to dump up to a foot of snow on some of East Idaho's higher elevations and winter storm warnings have been issued for those areas.
East Idaho's lower elevations, including the Malad, Preston Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Burley, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Shelley, Firth, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg areas, are forecast to receive a rain-snow mix Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning with perhaps an inch of snow accumulating. Still motorists should expect slick road conditions in East Idaho's lower elevations throughout the storm.
The storm is forecast to hit with the most ferocity in East Idaho's higher elevations, with the Island Park, Victor, Palisades, Swan Valley, Emigration Summit and Wayan areas all forecast to receive 6 to 12 inches of snow. Winter storm warnings have been issued for all of those areas warning motorists to expect snow-packed roads and blowing and drifting snow.
The weather service is telling people in those areas, "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."
The weather service has issued winter weather advisories calling for 2 to 6 inches of snow in other higher elevation areas of East Idaho, including Spencer, Dubois, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Henry, Bone, Soda Springs, Grace, Bancroft, Fish Creek Summit, Montpelier, St. Charles, Georgetown and Paris. The weather service said motorists driving through any of these areas should use caution because of the expected snow-covered roads.
Other higher elevation areas in East Idaho, such as Arbon, Inkom, Lava Hot Springs, McCammon, Arimo, Downey and Thatcher, will likely receive a rain-snow mix with up to 2 inches of snow accumulating during the storm.
Winds of up to 35 mph will also hit East Idaho during the storm, creating limited visibility.
Elsewhere in the state, winter storm warnings calling for up to a foot of snow are also in effect in the central Idaho mountains, including the Stanley, Ketchum and Sun Valley areas.
Outside of Idaho, the storm has triggered winter storm watches and winter weather advisories in western Wyoming and hazardous weather alerts covering the entire state of Utah.
Various winter weather warnings are also in effect in Montana, Oregon and Washington state.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest updates on the incoming winter storm.