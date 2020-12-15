Another snowstorm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting late Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm will be the third winter weather system to hit East Idaho this week following a strong Sunday-Monday storm and a weak system that rolled through Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Island Park and other areas on Tuesday afternoon.
The incoming storm will arrive in East Idaho late Wednesday night and continue into Thursday night, the weather service said.
Lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Rigby, Ammon, Rexburg and Dubois will likely receive 1 to 2 inches of snow from the storm, the weather service said. Higher elevation areas such as Montpelier, Soda Springs, Lava Hot Springs, Palisades, Swan Valley, Henry, Wayan, Driggs, Victor, Ashton, Island Park and Spencer will likely receive 4 to 8 inches of snow.
The weather service said it will likely soon issue winter weather advisories for East Idaho warning the public about the potentially hazardous road conditions caused by the storm. Driving conditions are expected to be most difficult on Thursday.
The incoming storm has already triggered winter weather advisories calling for snow in parts of southwest and northern Idaho. Various winter weather warnings in anticipation of the storm are also in effect in Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and Montana.
The weather service said another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho on Saturday, though it's currently expected to be a weak system. More snow is also possible next week leading up to Christmas.
