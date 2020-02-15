East Idaho is forecast to receive another big blast of winter Saturday night through Sunday night.
The storm has triggered winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories from the National Weather Service calling for significant snowfall in East Idaho's highlands.
Many of East Idaho's higher elevation areas, including Island Park, Victor, Swan Valley, Palisades, Bone, Soda Springs, Grace, Bancroft, Henry, Wayan and Emigration Summit, could receive 4 to 9 inches of snow from the Saturday night through Sunday night storm.
Other higher elevation areas, including Montpelier, Georgetown, St. Charles, Paris, Thatcher, Ashton, St. Anthony, Inkom, Lava Hot Springs, Arimo, McCammon, Downey, Swanlake, Rockland and Arbon, could receive 4 to 8 inches of snow from the storm.
The rest of East Idaho could get anywhere from a half-inch to 4 inches of snow Saturday night through Sunday night. This includes the Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Preston, Malad, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Firth, Shelley, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Mud Lake, Atomic City, Idaho National Laboratory, Arco, Craters of the Moon, Dubois, Spencer, Rigby and Rexburg areas.
It's even possible that up to 24 inches of snow could fall on East Idaho's higher mountaintops depending on the severity of the storm.
The weather service said the storm will likely create hazardous driving conditions in East Idaho Saturday night through Sunday night, especially in the higher elevations.
Winds of up to 40 mph are also expected region-wide this weekend, creating blowing and drifting snow that could make driving even more dangerous.
It's also possible that rain will be mixed in with the snow during the storm, especially in East Idaho's lower elevations.
Elsewhere in the state, the storm has triggered winter weather advisories in the central Idaho mountains including Stanley, Salmon, Sun Valley and Ketchum as well as in parts of southwest and North Idaho.
Winter storm warnings and/or winter weather advisories are also in effect in Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, Oregon and Washington state because of the storm.