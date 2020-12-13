A snowstorm is forecast to barrel through East Idaho starting Sunday evening.
The National Weather Service has issued special weather alerts warning the public about the incoming snowy weather.
The weather service said the snow is forecast to start falling on Sunday evening in East Idaho and to continue into Monday afternoon.
Lower elevation areas such as Preston, Burley, Rupert, American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg and Sugar City are expected to receive 1 to 3 inches of snow from the storm.
Higher elevation areas such as Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Arimo, Lava Hot Springs, Soda Springs, Grace, Bancroft, St. Charles, Henry, Wayan, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, Arbon, Malad, Swan Valley, Palisades, Bone, Driggs, Victor, Tetonia, Island Park, Ashton and Spencer are forecast to receive 3 to 5 inches of snow.
The weather service said the snowstorm will create slick road conditions Sunday evening through Monday afternoon in East Idaho, especially on Interstates 15, 84 and 86 and on Highways 20 and 30.
Motorists should use caution while driving.
Elsewhere in the state, winter weather advisories because of the incoming snow are in effect in southwest Idaho including the Boise and Mountain Home areas and in south central Idaho including the Twin Falls and Jerome areas.
Various winter weather warnings are also in effect in all of the states surrounding Idaho.
More snow is in the forecast for East Idaho on Thursday when another significant winter storm is expected to hit the region.
The weather service will be releasing more information on that storm as it approaches.