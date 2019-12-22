The National Weather Service is urging holiday travelers to drive carefully because of a winter storm that's forecast to hit East Idaho starting Monday night.
The storm is expected to be a weak weather system, but it could deliver a white Christmas to areas of East Idaho that don't currently have snow on the ground.
The storm is forecast to arrive on Monday night in East Idaho and to exit the region on Wednesday afternoon or evening. But most of the storm's precipitation is forecast to fall on East Idaho Monday night through Tuesday afternoon.
The snow from the storm could be mixed in with rain or could switch entirely to rain at times, especially in East Idaho's lower elevations.
It's possible that the storm could bring freezing rain to East Idaho on Monday night and Tuesday morning and motorists should be prepared for the possibility of icy road conditions during that time frame.
The weather service has issued a winter weather advisory and special weather alert for much of East Idaho because of the storm, though most lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Idaho Falls, Aberdeen, American Falls, Malad and Preston are forecast to get an inch or less of snow.
Island Park, Spencer, Kilgore and Dubois are expected to be the communities hardest hit by the storm and they could receive up to 9 inches of snow. Most of the rest of East Idaho's higher elevation communities could receive up to 2 inches of snow.
Also potentially hard hit by the storm could be the Idaho National Laboratory, Mud Lake, Howe, Moore, Mackay, Arco and Craters of the Moon areas, which could all get up to 5 inches of snow.
The weather service said it is possible the storm could dump up to 14 inches of snow on East Idaho's higher mountains and driving on the region's mountain passes could be especially dangerous. Hazardous conditions are also expected on Interstate 15 near the Montana border and on Highway 20 near the Montana and Wyoming borders.
If you're planning to travel anywhere in East Idaho during the storm, the weather service said you should expect slick road conditions because of the expected precipitation.
The storm has also triggered a special weather alert for the central Idaho mountains including the Ketchum, Sun Valley and Hailey areas calling for several inches of snow.
Winter weather advisories and/or alerts have also been issued in Montana, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.