A winter storm is expected to hit East Idaho starting early Wednesday morning and continuing through Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and special weather alerts for East Idaho warning motorists about the potentially hazardous driving conditions caused by the storm.
The storm is forecast to bring up to 3 or 4 inches of snow to most of the region's higher elevations, including the Spencer, Island Park, Ashton, Driggs, Victor, Palisades, Swan Valley, Bone, Henry, Wayan, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Lava Hot Springs, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo and Downey areas.
The rest of East Idaho, including the cities of Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Preston, Malad, American Falls, Aberdeen, Rigby, St. Anthony and Dubois, could receive a half-inch of snow from the storm.
Winds of over 35 mph as well as rain are also expected Wednesday morning through Wednesday night as the storm barrels through East Idaho.
Elsewhere in the state, a special weather alert calling for up to 3 inches of snow is in effect in the central Idaho mountains, including the Stanley, Ketchum and Sun Valley areas.
Outside of Idaho, winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in effect in Montana and Wyoming while all of Utah is under a hazardous weather alert because of the incoming storm.