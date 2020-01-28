Multiple wrecks have been reported on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot as a winter storm continues to cause hazardous road conditions in East Idaho.
In addition to the early Tuesday evening crashes, the Idaho Transportation Department has issued a warning to motorists to slow down and use caution while driving on Highway 33 from Sugar City to Newdale and on Highway 20 from Fall River to Ashton.
ITD said that in addition to the snowy conditions, both highways have several potholes that are creating hazardous conditions. The speed limit on both highways has been reduced to 45 mph until further notice.
State police and the Bingham County Sheriff's Office responded to the wrecks on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot but further information on the crashes has not yet been released.
The storm that's currently hitting East Idaho arrived on Tuesday morning and is forecast to continue through Wednesday morning.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the storm had already dumped 3 to 5 inches of snow on Rexburg and 2 inches of snow on Idaho Falls.
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Tuesday morning warning the public about the storm.
The storm is forecast to bring an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow to the Idaho Falls and Rexburg areas Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
On Tuesday morning and afternoon, the Pocatello, Blackfoot and American Falls areas received a rain-snow mix from the storm. But these areas will see the precipitation change entirely to snow on Tuesday night with 1 to 2 inches of the white stuff expected through Wednesday morning, the weather service said.
“Travel will likely become or remain difficult through the (Wednesday) morning commute” in East Idaho because of the storm, the weather service said.
East Idaho will then be hit by another storm Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
Higher elevation areas, including Island Park and Ashton, could receive 1 to 2 inches of snow from that storm. Pocatello, Idaho Falls and other lower elevation areas in East Idaho are forecast to receive up to 1 inch of snow.
After that storm exits, the weather service said East Idaho will see warmer daytime temperatures on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday will be the warmest day, with daytime highs in the mid-40s south of Idaho Falls in places including Pocatello and Blackfoot. Idaho Falls and Rexburg will not be as warm because of snow cover keeping those areas cooler, but they will still reach the high 30s this weekend.
East Idaho could be hit by another winter storm Sunday night through Monday morning, the weather service said. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.