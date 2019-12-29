A winter storm that's passing through East Idaho is causing multiple wrecks in the Pocatello area.
The snowy weather prompted Idaho State Police to issue a warning on Sunday morning about the hazardous local road conditions.
Conditions are especially slick on Interstate 15 between Downey and Pocatello where most of the wrecks have occurred thus far.
Authorities haven't released information about the crashes but it's believed some of the accidents have resulted in injuries.
Anyone traveling on Interstate 15 in the Pocatello area on Sunday should expect very slick conditions as well as possible delays because of crashes. Please use extreme caution while driving on Sunday, especially on the region's interstates.
A special weather alert has been issued for East Idaho by the National Weather Service warning the public about the winter storm which arrived in the region on Sunday morning and is expected to continue through Sunday night.
The storm is forecast to be a weak weather system and is expected to only bring about an inch of snow to East Idaho.
But the weather service said "the light snow will cause deceivingly slick road conditions."
The storm is forecast to dump the most snow on Lemhi County including the Salmon area as well as parts of North Idaho. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall on those areas on Sunday.
Winter weather alerts are also in effect in Washington state, Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada.