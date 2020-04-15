A winter storm is hitting East Idaho and even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello and Chubbuck are receiving snow.
The storm initially brought rain to East Idaho's lowlands and snow to the highlands on Wednesday morning but by Wednesday afternoon lower elevation areas were receiving snow as well.
The National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories and special weather alerts for East Idaho warning motorists about the hazardous driving conditions caused by the storm. The weather service said anyone driving on the region's roads on Wednesday evening should use "extreme caution."
Idaho State Police reported late Wednesday afternoon that the storm had caused a few minor wrecks and slide-offs on Interstate 15 in the Pocatello area but none of the accidents resulted in injuries.
The storm is forecast to bring an additional 3 or 4 inches of snow to most of the region’s higher elevations on Wednesday evening. This includes the Spencer, Island Park, Ashton, Driggs, Victor, Palisades, Swan Valley, Bone, Henry, Wayan, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Lava Hot Springs, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo and Downey areas.
It's even possible the snow will continue to fall on some of those areas into Thursday morning and that some of the higher mountains in East Idaho could receive up to 9 inches of additional snow depending on the storm's severity, the weather service said.
The rest of East Idaho, including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Preston, Malad, Fort Hall, American Falls, Aberdeen, Rigby, St. Anthony and Dubois areas, is expected to receive an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow on Wednesday evening.
The storm has also brought winds of over 35 mph to East Idaho.
Elsewhere in the state, wind advisories calling for gusts of up to 45 mph are in effect in south central and southwest Idaho including the Twin Falls, Jerome, Mountain Home and Boise areas.
Outside of Idaho, winter weather advisories and/or winter storm warnings are in effect in Montana, Wyoming and Utah because of the storm.