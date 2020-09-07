Strong winds likely contributed to a single-vehicle injury accident on Interstate 15 south of the Malad Summit on Monday afternoon, according to the Idaho State Police.
Police said two occupants of a 1995 GMC Yukon from Utah were pulling a camp trailer southbound on I-15. They were transported by ground ambulance to Nell J. Redfield Memorial Hospital in Malad following a 1:53 p.m. crash at milepost 23.
Police said their injuries did not appear to be life threatening. Police said the vehicle had four or five occupants inside. The other occupants also made the trip in the ambulance, though they did not appear to be injured.
Police said a witness driving behind the GMC said it fish-tailed for about a quarter of a mile before it flipped and came to rest on its top, leaning against the right guard rail. Police said the GMC partially blocked the right lane of traffic.
According to the National Weather Service, the arrival of a cold front on Labor Day following record heat on Saturday contributed to extremely strong winds on Monday afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph.