Dane Simmons Jr. let the public dream up the concept for the business he'll soon be opening in two adjacent buildings in Old Town Pocatello — a communal workspace with key amenities to help other small businesses thrive.
Initially, Simmons intended to open an Airbnb. When that plan didn't materialize, Simmons and his team asked the public to suggest business concepts over Facebook.
A co-working space to support small businesses quickly emerged as the central theme, though a few people who responded suggested that they open a Target retail store.
Their high-end co-working space will comprise Huddlle North, located inside 123 N. Main St., and Huddlle West, based at 312 W. Center St. Clients will pay a membership fee ranging from $99 per month for basic business amenities to $300 per month for a deluxe package that also includes a small private office. Huddlle will also offer day passes.
Members will have access to a conference room, a reception area, a large community space , printing services, fiberoptic internet, utilities and even discounted device repair services. Believing businessmen should both work hard and play hard, Simmons said members will have access to his golf simulator, the Parfive Indoor Golf Lounge, and a small, private bar, which are both located at 123 N. Main St.
Simmons hired Jordan Koslosky to manage Huddle and run a service to be called Huddle Device Repair after Koslosky lost his job at Idaho iRepair inside of the Chubbuck Walmart, due to the slowdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. Simmons hopes to open Huddlle in early June.
"We have a waiting list of about 10 business owners already," Simmons said. "As the idea gets more popular, I believe it's going to fill up with businesses. ... We can help those companies grow and have an impact on the economy."
Simmons explained the business name recognizes his the time he spent as a student athlete on the Idaho State University football team.
"One of the things that always brought the team together is you've got to huddle," Simmons said. "This is a place where we're going to bring everybody together and we're going to win together."
Simmons envisions the co-working space will be ideal for anybody who needs to close a deal wit a client and small business owners who have been working from the basement of their home. He believes a major benefit will be that small business owners will be exposed to other forward-thinking individuals, and the format will facilitate networking.
Simmons also plans to host community brain-storming sessions and social events at Huddlle.
Huddlle, which will encompass 25,000 square feet of combined space, received a $75,000 grant from Pocatello Development Authority to help with renovation costs. Simmons bought the historic building at 123 N. Main St. about five years ago, and he acquired 312 W. Center St. about two years ago.
He's been busy restoring century-old hardwood flooring, exposing stamped tin ceilings and skylights and tearing out plywood to emphasize the historic nature of the Center Street property.
Simmons has also brought in Shad Harris to oversee information technology and customer experience and local Realtor Brandon DesFosses to help with marketing the project.