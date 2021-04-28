Brock Wilks of Wilks Funeral Home has made a seamless transition since buying Colonial Funeral Home in Pocatello and aims to continue serving families to the same high standards as Colonial, according to Wilks, who now owns funeral homes in Pocatello and Chubbuck.
Wilks stepped in as former Colonial owner Jared Clinger chose to step back from running the funeral home.
“You know for me I'm probably 20 years or so older than Brock and it's been a lifelong career and very rewarding is the best way to put it,” Clinger said. “It's rewarding but everyone has their career and I feel like you know it's time.”
Clinger says his father-in-law worked into his 80s.
“I have other aspirations for the back end of my life,” Clinger said.
He has five sons, but none were interested in the funeral home business.
“They are all very busy doing all their own things,” Clinger said.
So he says that for him the decision was planning for the future.
But he said that it's really hard to retire from the funeral home business unless you have a successor.
And Wilks actually worked for Clinger at one point, so Clinger was familiar with Wilks and his skills, particularly with technology.
“We have a long relationship,” Clinger said.
And Wilks has a host of abilities, including strong skills in communication.
"There are just so many things that he has brought to the industry that are so helpful for the families,” Clinger said. “Innovations, technology and so forth — things that I just didn't have.”
And Wilks says he's incredibly flattered by the confidence that Jared showed in him during the whole process and for allowing him to help with the families that Jared has created relationships with over the years.
It was because of that and because there are so many positive things in Jared's past relationship with Wilks that Clinger felt good making the sale, he said.
He adds that after being in the funeral business for 30 years and building trust with families and them trusting him with their hard earned money to invest in their funerals he wanted to have a comfort level of who to pass the torch to, Clinger said.
He feels very comfortable because he knows Brock is in charge and will provide good care of the families.
He said he's had a lot of families come up to him and ask what will happen when he's not around.
“And its really comforting to me to say you don't have a thing to worry about,” Clinger said.
Plus Jared says he knows that Wilks understands the most important moments of a funeral.
“What we're working toward is making sure the families who walk through this door who have broken hearts are being cared for to the best that we absolutely can,” Clinger said.
But there may be some changes as the funeral homes adapt to the changes of what families want to see happen, he said.
Change is just part of operating and making sure you're serving families the best that you can,” Clinger said.