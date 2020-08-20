While firefighters in Southeast Idaho have had to deal with multiple fires in recent days, officials say it’s largely the smoke from wildfires burning in California that are affecting local air quality.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality’s monitoring equipment in Pocatello listed the Gate City’s air quality as unhealthy as of 3 p.m. Thursday. And the city’s not alone.
Idaho DEQ has issued an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution notifying residents of Bannock, Bingham, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin, Power and Oneida counties of the degraded air quality in their areas this week due to wildfire smoke.
“When air quality is unhealthy, everyone may begin to experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious effects & should avoid prolonged/heavy exertion & stay indoors,” the forecast states. “Everyone else should limit prolonged/heavy exertion & limit time outdoors.”
While it’s mostly California’s wildfires that are affecting the air quality, local fires aren’t helping anything. And there have been several in recent days.
On Thursday, firefighters were working to extinguish the Rock Springs Fire located about 3 miles north of Pauline in Power County.
Kelsey Griffee, a fire information officer for the Bureau of Land Management, said the 103-acre fire started around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was burning mostly in juniper trees and brush and was not threatening any structures.
Firefighters expected to have the fire contained by 8 p.m. Thursday, but Griffee said they will likely be working on extinguishing the interior flames for another day or two.
The cause of that fire is still under investigation.
Officials with the Fort Hall Fire Department said the fire was one of three that have started in the Arbon Valley area near Rock Springs in recent days. One was only 2 acres in size, while the other two combined into the 103-acre fire.
Fort Hall firefighters have received help from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, BLM, North Bannock and American Falls fire departments as well as the U.S. Forest Service in fighting those fires.
Firefighters have also been battling a large wildfire in Oneida County.
The lightning-caused Black Pine Fire was first reported around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday off of Interstate 84 about six miles north of the Utah border.
Since then the wildfire has grown to nearly 3,800 acres in size.
The blaze is burning in grass, brush and juniper trees in flat as well as mountainous terrain. It has not threatened or damaged any structures or caused any injuries, authorities said.
BLM and U.S. Forest Service firefighters are battling that fire with help from contracted fire crews.
Firefighting aircraft have also been deployed against the blaze.
Authorities said they hope to have the fire fully contained by 6 p.m. Friday but high winds expected Thursday evening might fuel the fire and delay containment.
Firefighters were also able to fully contain a wildfire burning on Fort Hall Reservation land west of Pocatello this week.
That fire, which ignited in the area of Trail Creek and Michaud Creek roads on Tuesday, scorched more than 70 acres, but didn’t damage or threaten any structures.
While firefighters have been working hard to extinguish wildfires this summer, officials with the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center are asking people to do their part to keep such fires from starting in the first place.
Sarah Wheeler, a fire information officer, says in recent weeks they’ve come across more than 60 unattended campfires that were still hot enough to start a wildfire if they escaped the fire ring. And some of them have.
“This year we’ve had such a major increase in use of public lands,” Wheeler said, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted more people to recreate outdoors.
While she thinks it’s wonderful that people are getting out and enjoying everything that the National Forests have to offer, she wants them to remember that their actions today could affect the land for years to come.
“If you have a fire, plan ahead to take an extra 40 minutes to put the fire out before you leave,” Wheeler said, adding that the extinguished fire needs to be cold to the touch to ensure winds moving through the area can’t reignite the flames.
To help prevent fires from starting on roadsides, Wheeler also encourages people to make sure their vehicles aren’t dragging any chains and that their tires are in good shape.
“Take extra time (to make sure your equipment) is well-functioning before you head out to recreate,” Wheeler said.