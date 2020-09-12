Massive wildfires in California and Oregon have deteriorated the Pocatello area's air quality to unhealthy levels.
As of 10 p.m. Saturday the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality's air pollution monitoring equipment in Pocatello indicated unhealthy air quality in the city.
The DEQ reported that the air quality in the Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Soda Springs and Preston areas was at safe levels as of 10 p.m. Saturday but that might not last for long.
The air quality throughout East Idaho is expected to further deteriorate overnight because of the wildfire smoke and could become unhealthy enough for an air quality advisory to be issued for the region on Sunday, the National Weather Service reported.
The DEQ says about unhealthy air: "Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects."
Outside of East Idaho, the incoming wildfire smoke from California and Oregon is taking a heavy toll on air quality in many other parts of the state.
As of Saturday night, the air quality in most of North Idaho was rated as hazardous — the worst level on the DEQ's air quality index. A hazardous rating means the poor air quality represents an emergency situation and everyone in an area with that designation could be impacted.
The DEQ reported on Saturday night that the air quality in the Boise area ranged from safe to unhealthy. The Ketchum area's air quality is unhealthy while the air in the Twin Falls and Paul areas is safe, the DEQ reported on Saturday night.
Air quality advisories warning the public about poor air quality are in effect in the Boise, Mountain Home and McCall areas as well as in North Idaho. The advisories urge children, the elderly and people with respiratory problems to stay indoors because of the wildfire smoke and recommend that all others limit their time outside.
Air quality advisories are also in effect in much of Oregon and Washington state because of wildfire smoke.
