Massive wildfires in California and Oregon have deteriorated East Idaho’s air quality to unhealthy levels.
Due to unhealthy air for sensitive groups, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality had an air quality advisory issued on Monday covering Idaho Falls, Rigby, Rexburg, Island Park, Burley, Shoshone, Twin Falls and other cities.
Air quality in the Pocatello area was listed as moderate, but it had been listed as unhealthy as recently as 10 p.m. on Saturday.
The DEQ says about unhealthy air: “Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.”
Outside of East Idaho, the incoming wildfire smoke from California and Oregon is taking a heavy toll on air quality in many other parts of the state.
On Monday, the air quality in most of North Idaho was rated as hazardous — the worst level on the DEQ’s air quality index. A hazardous rating means the poor air quality represents an emergency situation and everyone in an area with that designation could be impacted.
The DEQ reported on Monday that an unhealthy air quality advisory was also in effect for Treasure Valley.
Air quality advisories warning the public about poor air quality are in effect in the Boise, Mountain Home and McCall areas as well as in North Idaho. The advisories urge children, the elderly and people with respiratory problems to stay indoors because of the wildfire smoke and recommend that all others limit their time outside.
Air quality advisories are also in effect in much of Oregon and Washington state because of wildfire smoke.