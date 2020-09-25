DOWNEY — Firefighters have contained a wildfire that ignited Thursday and grew to 50 acres southwest of Downey.
The blaze was caused by a car driving on a flat tire on Old Malad Highway near Elison Road, according to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.
Local residents dialed 911 to report the fire after witnessing sparks from the vehicle's rim igniting brush along Old Malad Highway around 5 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.
The fire quickly spread through dry brush on private land but never damaged any homes or other buildings. There were no evacuations or injuries.
The blaze did ignite a haystack and fence line before firefighters from Downey, Arimo, Lava Hot Springs, Oneida County and the Bureau of Land Management were able to contain the flames, the Sheriff's Office said.
Firefighting aircraft also responded to the fire, dropping retardant to contain the flames.
Old Malad Highway was temporarily shut down because of the fire.
Firefighters gained the upper hand on the fire by 11 p.m. Thursday and had it fully contained around 8 a.m. Friday.
Firefighters remained on the scene Friday afternoon extinguishing the blaze's remaining hot spots.
Authorities had said on Thursday night that the fire had scorched 100 acres but they corrected that number to 50 acres after re-evaluating the scene on Friday morning.
Also responding to the fire were Bannock County sheriff's deputies and Bannock County Search and Rescue personnel.