DOWNEY — Firefighters extinguished a wildfire that grew to 100 acres southwest of Downey on Thursday evening.
The blaze was caused by a car driving on a flat tire on Old Malad Highway near Elison Road, according to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.
Local residents dialed 911 to report the fire after witnessing sparks from the vehicle's rim igniting brush along Old Malad Highway around 5 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.
The fire quickly spread through the dry sage brush but never damaged any structures or caused any evacuations or injuries.
The blaze did ignite a haystack before firefighters from Downey, Oneida County and the Bureau of Land Management were able to contain the flames, the Sheriff's Office said.
Old Malad Highway was temporarily shut down because of the fire.
Firefighters remained on the scene extinguishing the blaze until around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Also responding to the fire were Bannock County sheriff's deputies and Bannock County Search and Rescue personnel.