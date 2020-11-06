A wildfire is burning on a southern Bannock County mountain.
A farmer reported the blaze on Cottonwood Mountain east of Downey around 1 p.m. Friday, authorities said.
Firefighters from local fire departments as well as the Bureau of Land Management are battling the fire, which has grown to over 30 acres in size.
The blaze has not resulted in any injuries, evacuations or damage to structures, authorities said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
