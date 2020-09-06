POCATELLO — A fast-moving wildfire along Pocatello's southern border destroyed a responding fire truck early Sunday morning and caused dozens of residents to be evacuated.
The blaze in the Gibson Jack Road area was reported around 12:30 a.m. Sunday and quickly consumed over 10 acres.
Authorities have confirmed that the flames destroyed a fire truck belonging to the Pocatello Valley Fire Department but no firefighters were injured. Further details on the fire truck's destruction have not yet been released.
At 2:45 a.m. Sunday the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported that the wildfire was in the process of being contained by firefighters and had not damaged any homes.
But the flames were still burning dangerously close to several Gibson Jack area houses.
Bannock County sheriff's deputies, Pocatello police and Idaho State Police evacuated numerous houses in the Gibson Jack area and opened the nearby Indian Hills Elementary School as an evacuation center so the evacuees had a place to spend the night.
Residents in the adjacent Johnny Creek Road area were told to be prepared to evacuate, though it appears that will be unnecessary as firefighters slowly gain the upper hand on the fire.
Roads in the Gibson Jack area have been shut down because of the fire and the public should stay away until further notice.
Flames from the fire were initially 50 feet high and could be seen from several miles away.
As of 2:45 a.m. Sunday the fire had not caused any injuries.
Firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management as well as the Pocatello, Pocatello Valley, Inkom, Chubbuck and North Bannock fire departments are expected to remain on the scene battling the wildfire until at least Sunday afternoon.
Authorities haven't yet commented on what could have caused the fire.
