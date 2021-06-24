A record-breaking heat wave is forecast across the Pacific Northwest in the days ahead, exacerbating concerns about drought and wildfires.
Locally, officials with the U.S. National Weather Service forecast office in Pocatello say an excessive heat watch will be in effect Monday through Thursday for portions of East Idaho. They’re encouraging people to reschedule outdoor activities and ensure children, the elderly and pets have a place to cool off.
“Long duration unseasonable heat is expected,” the weather service posted on its Facebook page. “Extremely warm overnight lows will exacerbate heat stress. Although exact highs are uncertain, some combination of daily records, June records, all-time records and streaks of consecutive days above 100 are LIKELY to be BROKEN.”
The National Weather Service says the heat wave, which will begin as early as Friday in some areas, will cover portions of Washington, Oregon and Idaho, with temperatures rising to 114 degrees Fahrenheit in places.
“This will likely be an historic heat wave,” the agency said. “Chances are good that many long standing records will be broken.”
AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno warned that the heat wave is arriving in an area where many people do not have air conditioning. That’s especially true west of the Cascade Range, where cities such as Seattle and Portland, Oregon, typically enjoy more moderate weather.
Officials in Portland and Seattle have opened up air-conditioned facilities as cooling centers to help.
Communities are scrambling to initiate burn bans in the Portland area and fire crews are pre-positioned in high-risk wildfire areas. The heat could exacerbate efforts to fight several fires already burning in central and southern parts of the state.
Locally, The Fort Hall Reservation, Pocatello and other areas of East Idaho have also issued burn bans.
A red flag warning was in effect Thursday for the Centennial Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee National Forest, Caribou Range/Caribou National Forest, Goose Creek, and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth National Forest/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.
The Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center said Thursday the fire danger rating had been elevated to very high for the lowlands/desert area and high for the highlands in East Idaho.
“With record high temperatures across the area, conditions in the Eastern Idaho Interagency area are drying rapidly, and a fire may start easily, spread quickly and burn intensely,” according to a news release. “Everyone is asked to practice heightened fire safety at all times.”
The Red Cross has also warned of increased wildfire risks, because of high temperatures coupled with severe drought conditions.
“After back-to-back years of record-breaking wildfires, this year it’s more critical than ever to get ready now,” said Alex Dieffenbach, head of the Northwest Region of the Red Cross. “Wildfires are dangerous and can spread quickly, giving you only minutes to evacuate.”
The Red Cross suggests people create an evacuation plan, build an emergency kit with food and water and plan for dealing with their pets.
“Because of the pandemic, include a mask for everyone in your household,” the Red Cross said.
Officials with the Pocatello Fire Department are doing their part to help people prepare for the fire season. They’re working with the Bureau of Land Management, Johnny Creek Firewise Committee, and High Country Resource Conversation and Development to host a “Let’s Talk About Wildfires” town hall meeting next week.
The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Fire Station No. 5, located at 5300 S. Bannock Highway.
Officials say those who attend will learn more about creating defensible spaces and emergency planning strategies.
“Wildfire season is in full swing, and we want residents to know how to respond in the event of a fire,” Kim Stouse, Community Relations/Education specialist with the Pocatello Fire Department, said in a news release. “By implementing firewise strategies, residents can help firefighters protect their home as well as fellow neighbors’ homes.”
Additional resources are available at pocatello.us/820/Wildland-Urban-Interface.
The Idaho Department of Lands is also preparing for the wildfire season.
IDL officials say 80 percent of Idaho is in drought — nearly five times the drought area recorded at this time last year. Subsequently, they’re boosting their fire resources and using drones more often to improve fire suppression efforts.
So far, they’ve been able to keep 90 percent of the fires they’ve responded to at 10 acres or less, according to a news release.
“With extreme weather conditions upon us, Idaho Department of Lands resources are ready and stationed strategically to aggressively fight fires when they are first reported,” Idaho Gov. Brad Little said in the news release. “We are able to keep fires small because of our experienced staff and our use of aircraft, but also thanks to our partners who are often the first to report and respond to fires on state and private land. We all need to be smart and do our part to prevent wildfires this summer. While recreating and enjoying our public lands, I urge all Idahoans to be thoughtful in doing everything we can to prevent unnecessary fire starts.”