POCATELLO — Some residents were evacuated from a neighborhood off East Center Street on Pocatello's east side late Thursday afternoon because of a wildfire that ignited nearby.
The fire on the hill bordered by Via Vildarno, Corsini Court and La Montagna Street was reported around 4:45 p.m.
Police said some residents on Via Vildarno were evacuated as a precaution.
As of 5:30 p.m. it appeared that Pocatello firefighters had the fire contained to the hill and there was no longer a threat to the surrounding homes.
Pocatello Fire Department paramedics were reportedly treating an individual suffering from chest pains near the fire scene. It's unclear if the fire resulted in any other injuries.
Pocatello police are currently detouring most traffic away from the fire scene and the public should avoid the area until the blaze has been extinguished.
The Fire Department is expected to release additional information about the fire soon so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.