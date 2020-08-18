A wildfire is burning on Fort Hall Indian Reservation land just west of Pocatello.
The fire ignited around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Trail Creek and Michaud Creek roads.
As of 1:50 p.m., the fire had scorched over 40 acres.
Authorities said the fire is burning in juniper trees and is not threatening any structures and has not resulted in any injuries.
Roads in the area of the fire have been closed by emergency responders who are asking the public to stay away until the blaze has been extinguished.
The fire has not been contained but firefighting aircraft have dropped retardant in the area around it and authorities hope this will keep the flames from spreading any further.
Firefighters from Fort Hall, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service are battling the blaze.
Authorities have not yet commented on the fire's possible cause.
Smoke from the wildfire can be seen from several miles away.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.