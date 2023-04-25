Police Lights

SODA SPRINGS — The wife of the Soda Springs police chief was recently charged with three felony counts of grand theft by embezzlement after Idaho State Police say she stole thousands of dollars from a local daycare between 2020 and 2022.

Donna M. Shaw, 49, of Soda Springs, was charged with the felonies on March 31 and issued a summons to appear in court following a state police investigation that started in January, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.

