SODA SPRINGS — The wife of the Soda Springs police chief was recently charged with three felony counts of grand theft by embezzlement after Idaho State Police say she stole thousands of dollars from a local daycare between 2020 and 2022.
Donna M. Shaw, 49, of Soda Springs, was charged with the felonies on March 31 and issued a summons to appear in court following a state police investigation that started in January, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office first conducted a brief inquiry into the allegations against Shaw before asking Idaho State Police to investigate because of the potential conflict of interest between Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey and Soda Springs Police Chief Scott Shaw.
On Jan. 30, the case was assigned to a detective with the Idaho State Police who met with officials from the Soda Springs daycare, The Creative Center for Children.
Through the course of the investigation, the detective learned from daycare officials that financial discrepancies were uncovered for 2022 and The Creative Center for Children believed it was missing about $4,000 for that year, state police said.
At the time the money went missing, Donna served as the director of the daycare’s board of directors and was one of two people who handled the business’ finances, police said.
Daycare officials told police that the typical method for processing customer payments involved updating a payment log with the name of the account, the amount being paid and the method of payment — cash, check or Venmo.
State police learned that when Donna would receive a cash payment, she would enter the amount into the billing system as a statement charge, the customer's account would be credited to make it look like the payment was entered but the cash was never deposited into the bank account, according to the police report.
The state police detective reportedly combed through the daycare’s financial records and uncovered numerous instances in which statement charges were given to cash-paying customers but no money was deposited into the bank account.
The detective uncovered 70 instances involving at least six different customer accounts between February 2020 and May 2022 where there was unaccounted cash from cash-paying customers, said state police, adding that the total amount of unaccounted money was more than $7,600.
Additionally, state police learned that Donna wrote herself two checks from the daycare’s bank account, one on March 15, 2022, for $500 and another on Oct. 21, 2022, for $600, according to the police report. Daycare officials also told state police that Donna used the daycare’s credit card to purchase a Dyson vacuum from Amazon, police said.
The daycare also received a letter from the Idaho Department of Labor requesting pay stubs for Donna because she had been applying for unemployment benefits while working at the daycare, according to the police report.
In January, officials with the daycare brought up the accounting discrepancies during a board meeting and Donna became upset and stormed out of the meeting, police said. Donna turned in her key to the daycare later that same evening as the board meeting and resigned from her position, according to the police report.
On Feb. 8, the state police detective spoke to Chief Shaw and he told the detective that his wife confessed to stealing about $2,500 from the daycare, according to the police report.
On Feb. 15, state police asked one of the daycare officials to contact Donna to inquire about the missing money and to get her to confess to stealing from the daycare, police said. The daycare official called Donna but nobody answered and the two exchanged several texts.
During the text conversation, Donna admitted that she stole about $7,000 from the daycare and owed around $19,000 to the Idaho Department of Labor for receiving unemployment money while working at the daycare, police said. The daycare officials took screenshots of the conversation and provided them to law enforcement.
State police also obtained a search warrant for Donna’s bank account, which showed that she deposited the $500 and $600 checks from the daycare account, according to the police report.
State police interviewed Donna with her Soda Springs attorney S. Criss James on March 9 and she admitted to stealing from The Creative Center for Children both in cash and with the two cashed checks, police said.
Donna was subsequently charged in late March with the three felonies and issued a summons to appear in court, court records show.
She made her initial appearance on April 19 and is due back in court on May 4 for a preliminary hearing, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of all three felony grand theft by embezzlement charges, she faces no less than three and up to 42 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.
