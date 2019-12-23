POCATELLO — The Whitworth family is once again inviting the community to join them for a ham dinner on Christmas day.
The free event will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Senior Activity Center, located at 427 N. Sixth Street in Pocatello, and will continue until people stop coming or they run out of food.
Family members say their dinner invitation goes out to everyone, especially those in need of a meal, company or just a fun place to go for the holiday.
“People are so welcome to come in,” said Marshall Evans, one of the family members involved in the effort.
And he says they will send out food as well.
They take over the Meals on Wheels program on Christmas and start delivering food around 11 a.m. Evans says they are happy to add others to the list if they can’t make it to the dinner in person.
“If you know someone who is going to be alone or someone who needs a meal, do not hesitate to contact us,” he said, adding that they would love to take meals to people and visit with them for a few minutes.
To order a meal for themselves or another person, people can call Raena Evans at 208-339-1551 or the senior center at 208-233-1212. But they are encouraged to call in advance.
Evans says his grandfather, Lin Whitworth, started hosting Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for the community more than 20 years ago, and it’s a tradition — now in its fourth generation — that their family looks forward to every year.
“Every Thanksgiving and Christmas (it’s what) we do,” Evans said, adding that his kids don’t even open Christmas presents until they get home around 3 p.m.
But its serving people at the dinner, not opening presents, that his children consider to be the funnest part of the day.
“They get to meet and talk with so many people, and people really need that connection,” Evans said. “It’s not so much about feeding people as giving them time, attention, talking to them and giving them somewhere to hangout — something to do for the holiday.”
The family typically serves about 700 meals during the event.
While the Whitworths enjoy the tradition, Evans said they couldn’t do it without the local businesses, restaurants and organizations that assist them with funds, food and even freezer space. In addition, they have many volunteers who help deliver meals, peel potatoes, prep food trays and clean up.
“The Whitworth family is out numbered by the number of volunteers,” Evans said, adding that the dinner has truly become a community event.
Anyone who would like to volunteer to help with the dinner can contact Raena Evans at the number listed above for more information.