Pride in Park

The North Idaho Pride Alliance board of directors at Pride in the Park earlier this month.

 Photo courtesy of Luke Emerson

SPOKANE, Washington — Pride in Perry, the block party in Spokane’s most prominent “gayborhood,” was a stop on a new white supremacist network’s tour of hate this summer that’s targeting small Pride events across the Northwest.

The group’s “armed and dangerous mentality” didn’t disrupt the event. Instead, it brought the community closer together, said Ian Sullivan, event organizer and executive director of Odyssey Youth Center.

