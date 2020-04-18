"Hello, fifth-graders! It's Mrs. McMurtrey here with your math video for the week."
Kaitlyn McMurtrey stood by the whiteboard in her classroom recently. The room, and the entirety of Westside Elementary School, were almost empty. The desks were pushed into a clump along the far wall, with the chairs stacked nearby.
Darin Wetzel, another fifth-grade teacher at Westside, had just finished recording a video of his science lesson for the week. Now McMurtrey was at the whiteboard, recording herself with a phone propped up on a cart, as she worked through a review of adding fractions.
This has been the way classes throughout Idaho Falls have looked for the last two weeks as the coronavirus has forced schools into a "soft closure." Teachers are trying to provide the best lessons they can while working from home or from empty classrooms, checking in on students over a video screen and being unable to grade based on more than participation and effort in the online lessons.
"We're just trying to do the best we can and be creative with the activities we give them. It's not just worksheets or busywork, we want to keep them engaged in their learning," McMurtrey said.
Idaho Falls School District 91 made the full transition to online classes on April 6, though it had started providing some online resources before that. Bonneville Joint School District 93 had made the full transition to online classes a week earlier.
The additional time online meant that some students, such as the ones in Austin Robertson's intermediate Spanish class at Thunder Ridge High School, were now being tested on material they had only been taught remotely.
"These last three weeks of lessons have all been online, nothing in a live setting, so good luck with that. Good luck with being part of something historic," Robertson said to his students.
Robertson was online with 15 juniors and seniors for a video call, one of two live lessons he does for the class every week from his living room. The students had their microphones muted and followed along via text, writing out conjugations for verbs and translating sentences into Spanish as part of the test review. While the district is only grading on a pass/fail system, the class is a dual enrollment with Idaho State University that also earned them college credit.
Robertson has also taught online Spanish classes for more than a decade through Brigham Young University-Idaho, so he was prepared to make the transition. He said that attendance has been high in his class, with the students motivated by both the higher expectations for the course and the social aspect.
"Teachers miss the students, and the students miss seeing their classmates, so we're all motivated to keep the live classes going on a regular basis," Robertson said.
At Compass Academy, Dusty Johnson had been working with his drama students on a version of Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" set in the 1920s. The production is still in the works, but as a podcast instead of a stage version. That version will be posted on a Compass webpage to be shared within the school and potentially broadcast through a podcasting app or over the local radio.
The change means that parts of the script have to be rewritten even more to work without any visuals. The actors are doing extra vocal training to nail down the sound of their characters, while the tech students have sent our guidelines for creating an at-home audio booth so all the recorded dialogue can be as clear as possible.
"It's comparable to Apollo 13, where they have the problem with the oxygen scrubber, and Mission Control has to help them fix it with whatever equipment they have around," Johnson said.
Schools across Idaho will remain in soft closure for the rest of the school year unless they can meet the criteria set out by the State Board of Education on Thursday morning. Those criteria include the end of local and statewide social distancing orders, 14 days since the peak of coronavirus infections in Idaho and a reentry plan approved by the board of trustees and the local public health district.
For places with community spread, such as Bonneville County, there are even more limits that would make reopening difficult. District 91 officials plan to make a decision about the rest of the school year during their school board meeting next week, which will likely keep schools closed.
"I can't envision anything coming forward between now and Wednesday that would make that recommendation any different. We know we need some clarity and balance for the remainder of the school year," District 91 Superintendent George Boland said.
District 93 decided Wednesday night to officially close schools through the rest of the year.
While District 93 Superindentent Scott Woolstenhulme said he preferred to try and get classes back to normal, he and the board of trustees thought it would be almost impossible to reopen before May 15 and would be a burden on teachers to make the switch back for only the last two weeks of school.
"If we try to say by May 1 we might go back for some classes, these teachers are already so far in the trimester with their kids and it really messes with them. I don’t think it's fair to them," board chairwoman Amy Landers said during the remote meeting.
Boland said District 91 was still working to get as many of its students online as possible. In the meantime, the district is continuing to provide paper lesson packets that can be picked up at schools or delivered to families at their homes.
McMurtrey has made some of those home visits herself over the last two weeks to drop off material or prizes that students have won. She isn't supposed to interact with students in person during those visits, so she gets texts and messages from them later asking why she didn't stay to talk to them.
"The hardest part is not being able to see and communicate with the kids every single day. Other than that, it's gone smoother than I anticipated," McMurtrey said.