POCATELLO — Karen Suess believes Westside Players lucked out when the theater scheduled a two-person play for its July show and found a married couple for the cast.
After canceling its April play due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Westside Players will reopen with performances of the love story Talley's Folly, by Lanford Wilson.
Seuss, vice president of the dinner theater's board of directors, explained the play's sole performers, Ted and Trina Bonman, are married, which has made rehearsing during a health crisis much easier and safer.
The play, set in Missouri during 1944, tells the story of a middle-aged immigrant who falls in love with the daughter of the community's wealthiest family.
"It was just luck," Seuss acknowledged. "We pick our season a year in advance."
Suess said the play will also feature one of the most elaborate sets built for a Westside performance — with a boathouse and two docks.
Shows are scheduled for July 10, 11, 18, 24 and 25. The theater, located at 1009 S. Second Ave., opens at 6 p.m. for cocktails, with dinner served at 7 p.m. Each performance starts at 8 p.m. Tickets for dinner and the show are $35; admission to the show only is $17. Student show tickets are $10. Tickets may be purchased online at www.westsideplayers.org or by calling 208-234-2654. The meals are catered by the Yellowstone Restaurant.
The show will run for three weeks — a week shorter than Westside's usual July show. Seuss said the theater is taking several steps to ensure the public's safety from COVID-19. Thirty seats have been eliminated from the theater and tables have been reconfigured to maximize social distancing. Westside staff will serve dinner rather than offering the usual buffet format, which could elevate the risk of disease transmission.
Volunteers will be wearing face masks, and sanitizer stations will be set up. Surfaces will be wiped down with sanitizer throughout each evening of a performance. Suess said patrons will be contacted about seating preferences, and Westside is willing to remove seats from a table for patrons who are uncomfortable being seated with people aren't part of their own group.
"We're trying to do everything we can think of to make it as safe as possible for our patrons and make people feel comfortable to come back," Suess said.
Suess said the July play usually draws the smallest crowds, as people are involved in other summer activities. She's hopeful that interest in the play may be strong as people seek something to do, with many options limited by COVID-19.