POCATELLO — July is usually slow for Westside Players, but the turnout was fantastic throughout the month when the local theater hosted its first new play since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)[Revised].”
Karen Suess, a vice president of the organization’s board of directors, also expects all performances of the second and final play of the 2021 season to sell out when Westside Players, 1009 S. Second Ave., hosts “Clue” throughout October.
Suess believes the pandemic has created pent-up demand for dinner theater in Pocatello. Consequently, Westside Players — which had to cut both its 2020 season and its current season in half because of the coronavirus — intends to add extra plays to its coming season. Rather than hosting four plays with four showings each during the next season, Westside Players plans to schedule six plays with three showings each.
Westside Players will host auditions for parts in the murder mystery “Clue” starting at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 and Aug. 24.
Director Jackie Czerepinski explained the play will be the stage version of the musical based on the popular board game.
“So it’s all of the familiar characters and all of the familiar rooms and getting nine rooms, six characters and six weapons and who knows how many murders on our stage is bound to be lively and fun,” Czerepinski said.
She encouraged actors who are nimble and have a great sense of humor to audition and to prepare a one-minute contemporary monologue.
In addition to adding a pair of extra plays to the schedule, Suess said Westside Players is working to accept more input from the community. She said the Westside Players website, westsideplayers.org, has been updated to include a link where patrons may offer suggestions for future shows. She said the organization is also seeking new directors for future plays.
Westside has secured some grants to improve its lighting and sound systems.
The theater has also taken several precautions to protect the public from COVID-19. Seating has been spaced out more. They switched from offering a dinner buffet to having servers bring meals to tables. Though there was an open bar for the July show, Suess said the theater may start having drinks served, as well. There’s also hand sanitizer throughout the facility.
COVID-19 cases have been on the rise lately due to the emergence of the contagious delta variant and a hesitation among many to get vaccinated. As schools, organizations and businesses begin to rethink their COVID-19 policies, Suess remains optimistic that Westside Players won’t have to change course on its plans to stay open.
“I think as of right now we’re going to move forward,” Suess said. “It’s a wait-and-see situation. Until we see the numbers we’re planning to forge ahead and hoping the precautions we put in place will suffice. We really want to bring theater back.”
While the theater was closed because of the pandemic, Westside Players began offering podcasts featuring old-fashioned radio programs. Suess said the podcasts were extremely popular, and Westside Players plans to continue producing them.