POCATELLO — Travis Hopkins got hooked on old-time radio programs in junior high school, when he checked out a library cassette tape featuring the 1930s serialized drama hero The Shadow.
Hopkins' love of old radio shows has inspired Westside Players to try a new approach toward entertaining the public, now that in-person plays can't be hosted due to COVID-19.
Hopkins, president of the board of directors for Westside Players, said radio podcasts starring Westside Players actors will be available to stream at patreon.com/westsideplayers. The first two programs will be offered for free; listeners will be charged a fee of $5 per month to listen to subsequent programs. Westside Players plans to upload at least two new programs per month.
"I actually started collecting old-time radio shows years and years ago, and I'm a big fan of them," Hopkins said. "I knew they were in the public domain for the most part and we would be able to reproduce them without issue."
Hopkins said the radio concept was also a good fit because it allowed for performances without expensive video equipment.
The first program — "A Christmas" Carol" by Charles Dickens — will be available on Dec. 19. Tanner Morton will star as the voice of Ebenezer Scrooge. Hopkins will be the ghost of Jacob Marley. The program will last about an hour.
On Dec. 23, Westside Players will post a recording of "Twas the Night Before Christmas."
The Shadow — a hero with an alter ego, Lamont Cranston, who uses hypnosis to slip past bad guys and solve crimes undetected — is not part of the public domain. Nonetheless, Hopkins said several of his favorite programs were available for free use.
On Jan. 2, Westside Players will post an episode of the 1946 thriller "House in Cyprus Canyon." On Jan. 16, they'll post "Knock," an old radio show similar to Twilight Zone. The Jan. 30 show will be "Sherlock Holmes: A Scandal in Bohemia."
Westside Players Board Member Eric Suess said it's likely the radio podcasts will continue even after the organization resumes hosting plays for live audiences. Suess said the shows feature some "really marvelous, fun scripts."
"People used to sit around the radio and listen to these shows. ... We think it will be a lot of fun for people to relive all of the old radio shows," Suess said.
Suess said Westside Players had to cancel its April show but managed to host shows for the remainder of the season, ending in October. The organization limited audience sizes, served dinner rather than offering a buffet, had wait staff bring drinks to tables rather than allowing patrons to order from the bar and chose productions with small casts to limit the potential for transmission of the coronavirus.
The next season remains uncertain, but Suess said it's already clear the February play will be canceled.
"Right now we can't go on stage. We can't have an audience," Suess said. "But we want to keep our theater going."