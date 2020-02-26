DAYTON — West Side School District in Dayton, a city in Franklin County, recently added two new propane-powered buses to its fleet.
Officials believe the Blue Bird Vision Propane school buses will not only be more cost effective, but also better for the environment.
“Our area has some of the worst air quality in the nation,” District Superintendent Spencer Barzee said in a news release. “We are trying to do our part in helping with the air quality.”
The buses, which utilize a ROUSH CleanTech propane fuel system, emit 1,100 fewer pounds of nitrogen oxides and 43 fewer pounds of particulate matter each year when compared to the diesel buses they replaced, according to the news release.
“The ultra-low emission buses are 90 percent cleaner than the Environmental Protection Agency’s strictest emissions standard — and the cleanest propane school bus on the road,” the news release states.
District officials say the buses are also less expensive to run — they installed an onsite propane station and are paying $0.98 less per gallon than they do for diesel — and they don’t have the fuel gelling issues that diesels get in cold temperatures.
“It’s still early, but all the reports from our drivers have been positive,” Barzee said in the news release.