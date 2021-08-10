POCATELLO — Trevor Henderson believes the three multi-family housing units he and a locally based limited liability company propose to build in west Pocatello would set the standard for quality in the neighborhood.
A group of neighbors, however, have circulated a petition against the project, arguing it would be too dense and too close to their backyards — so close, in fact, that city officials say it would prevent a few North Lincoln Avenue homeowners from accessing garages and carports facing a back alley.
During a public hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, the Pocatello Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a request by Henderson and his partners to rezone 2.33 acres near the intersection of the alley and Willow Lane.
The commission, which serves in an advisory capacity to the City Council, will have 45 days from the public hearing to submit its recommendations on the proposed rezoning of the property from residential estate to residential medium density.
Henderson said he and his partners would like to come to an amicable resolution with the neighbors regarding access to their backyards, but he would make no promises, arguing it's the neighbor's who aren't being reasonable and that they'll settle for nothing less than a "free ride."
"At least the owners and I want to get along with people, but I'm not sure those people do," Henderson said. "... Those people are hostile already."
Henderson alleges the neighbors have stolen one of his no-trespassing signs, as well as traffic cones that were set up to block the alleyway. For a while, the alleyway was also barricaded with a pile of tree stumps.
Peggy Hill and her husband, Darrell, have lived in their home at 555 N. Lincoln Ave. for 23 years. The Hills say they've consistently used the alley without issue, never questioning that it was public. They store a camper in their backyard and said the development would block the back gate through which they've been driving the camper.
"We can't get our camper out. We can't use our backyard for anything," Peggy Hill said.
She said her property deed identifies the alley as West Hayden Street. Furthermore, she said the city's code enforcement department once told her a strip of land where a no-trespassing sign has been posted was a city easement that she was required to maintain.
Henderson insists calling the alley West Hayden is a "deliberate misrepresentation" seeking to justify trespassing.
Catherine Spivey, of 539 N. Lincoln Ave., worries the development would prevent her family from backing their boat and truck out of their carport. Spivey also worries about the impacts on neighborhood access for firetrucks and emergency vehicles.
Another neighbor, Danielle Newman, wrote a letter to the city arguing that the residents should have the right to use the alley for access under a prescriptive easement, based on the long history of continued use without any previous objection from a property owner.
Jim Anglesey, the city's long-range senior planner, said the alley was never marked as a public right-of-way, but city crews have removed snow from it and invested in some minimal maintenance.
"From what I understand the previous owners didn't care whether people used it as an alleyway or not," Anglesey said.
City staff have recommended against the rezoning based on density concerns, concerns about inadequate access to the units for emergency vehicles and the steep slope of some of the property where the development would be constructed.
Anglesey explained the slope of part of the proposed construction site is greater than 15 percent and would be considered unsuitable for development by city standards.
"This area is zoned residential estate and it was done that way years ago to help prevent intense development on that steep hillside," Anglesey said, adding the standards protect the community from erosion and prevent the construction of homes that might slide.
But Henderson insists he and his partners only plan to build on the flat area at the base of the hillside, and the slope shouldn't be a factor.
"I don't get the hysteria on that. There's no intention to build on that slope-side," Henderson said. "The bureaucrat (city) staff says, 'Well you can't build up there.' Well we're not trying to."
Staff also voiced concerns about allowing higher density in the midst of residential homes. Current zoning would allow construction of one home per 15,000 square feet of property. The zoning Henderson is seeking would allow a density of one unit per 3,630 square feet of space, Anglesey said.
In written comments to the city, Henderson argued his proposal is a prime example of infill development that would take advantage of existing city infrastructure and make good use of underutilized property.
He added that he and his partners would like to add a "wilderness path" that residents in the area could use for recreation.
Regardless, Peggy Hill said a petition against the multi-family housing units has gathered about 40 signatures thus far.