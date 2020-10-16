POCATELLO — Generosity plays a crucial role in society, especially during times of crisis. Building upon decades of partnership, Portneuf Medical Center recently donated 100,000 disposable face masks to the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25). The donation provides the critical personal protection equipment (PPE) schools need to create a safe environment for learning to continue in this current environment.
PCSD 25 requires face coverings for all learners, staff and visitors In accordance with the guidelines defined in its Roadmap to the 2020-2021 School Year.
“Masks have been an instrumental tool as we work to protect our learners and staff from potential COVID-19 outbreaks in our school settings,” said Courtney Fisher, PCSD 25 Communications and Community Relations. “This donation provides additional safety resources for use in our classrooms, on our busses, and at district-sponsored events and activities.”
"Portneuf Medical Center continues to find meaningful ways to partner with our community," said Jordan Herget, CEO, Portneuf Medical Center. "With an increase in community spread, it is important to help our children stay safe and to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to protect students, teachers and community members. We recommend the community follow the CDC guidelines to prevent COVID-19; this includes covering your mouth and nose with a mask in public, physical distancing, frequent hand washing with soap and water and staying home when you are not feeling well."
PCSD 25 has worked in conjunction with Southeastern Public Health (SIPH) to develop best practices to continue delivering high quality education in the midst of a pandemic. SIPH Director, Maggie Mann, added, “Masks are an effective and helpful tool in helping to keep learners, teachers, and staff healthy.”
To date, there is not any evidence of documented cases of in-school transmission with District 25 schools. Administrators and health officials attribute that success to the mitigating factors, including the mask mandate, that have been put in place to limit the spread of the Coronavirus in the school district’s academic settings.
“We are grateful for the partnership we have had with Portneuf Medical Center over the years,” said Courtney Fisher, PCSD 25 Communications and Community Relations. “Not only does the hospital continue to provide training and support to our student athletes, they are also perennially invested in supporting the health and academic success of our learners. This donation provides additional safety resources for use in our classrooms, on our busses, and at district-sponsored events and activities.”