MALAD — Welsh pioneers who had converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints while still living in their home country were the first to settle the Malad Valley.
Their descendants are bringing back a celebration of their Welsh heritage following a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on June 24-26.
The 16th Annual Malad Valley Welsh Festival will include music, food, poetry, wagon rides, pioneer games and lessons in Welsh history. Admission is free.
"The hills around here supposedly reminded them of the hills of Wales," Jean Thomas, who chairs the festival, said of the community's appeal to Welsh pioneers.
Thomas noted that there are still many Welsh families in the Malad area. About 20 years ago, when Brigham Young University researchers arrived in town to do genetic tracking of residents, she said they started with Welsh lineages.
Thomas wrote grants through the Idaho Humanities Council and the Idaho Commission on the Arts to help bring Jill Morgan from Wales to Southeast Idaho for the event. Morgan will speak about the historic sites in Wales of importance to members of the LDS church, such as the river where the first baptisms took place.
Lucie Thomas Washburn, who lived in Whales for several years and now lives in Utah's Cache Valley, will speak about the great Welsh heroes, such as Owain Glyndwr — a Welsh leader during the late Middle Ages who led the war of independence against English rule.
The upcoming festival will include wagon rides to historic sites in downtown Malad. The wagons used to be pulled by horses but are now attached to pickup trucks.
Thomas emphasized that any good Welsh festival needs food, music and poetry. Celtic performers, including a harpist and vocal groups, will perform on that Friday night at the outdoor amphitheater in Malad City Park.
On Saturday, there will be a youth concert, featuring area school children, and adult piano ensembles.
Youth will participate in a poetry competition with the theme Trails and Trials. The winners will read their poems and be crowned.
There will also be an adult poetry contest. The winning adult poet will be named the bard of the festival and will get to have a special chair in which to preside over the final event. The winner will also preside over next year's festival.
Jan Crowther Myers, the 2017 bard, will introduce the festival by discussing traditional music and poetry of Wales. Cory Webster, the 2019 bard, will preside over an opening ceremony each morning.
Several vendors will offer crafts and food. Though the Welsh aren't well known for their cuisine, Thomas said Welsh baked goods are delicious. A Taste of Wales booth, staffed by Malad High School family and consumer science students, will offer authentic Welsh cookies and breads.
Pioneer games and face painting will also be offered.
The Oneida Quilters will host their annual quilt show at the co-op building during the festival.
Finally, the local Presbyterian church will host a 140th anniversary celebration of being in the Malad Valley in conjunction with the festival, with public programs scheduled for 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thomas said they'll discuss church memories, as well as the history of their church bell, which has rung to recognize major events in the community since 1884.