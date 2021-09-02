POCATELLO — A well-known and beloved downtown Pocatello businessman who died recently is being remembered for his ceaseless efforts to help people.
John “Dell” Smellie passed away peacefully at age 85 on Aug. 26 in Pocatello.
Dell opened Dell’s Mountain Electric in 1975 and over the years grew it into a successful business, according to his son, Rick.
“And then he just kept remodeling and expanding and then he sold the business to my wife and I,” Rick said.
Rick and his wife, Marisa, renamed it Dell’s Home Appliance & Mattress Center.
But Rick says his dad, who had lots of mechanical knowledge from growing up on his parents’ 80-acre farm, never formally retired.
“Anybody who knows my dad knows he was always moving, he was always doing something,” Rick said. “He helped out a lot.”
He liked to help to fix things and he’d go the extra mile to do it, Rick said — and Dell, who was born in Buhl, Idaho, had the knack for it.
“During World War II, you fixed stuff,” Rick said. “You didn’t buy new.”
Dell, who served in the Army Signal Corps from 1957 to 1960, would try to fix appliances rather than just automatically sell a customer a new one.
“It was a detriment to his sales sometimes, but that’s how he was,” Rick said.
After Dell opened the business at 355 E. Center St., he kept remodeling and expanding it, but Dell let his two kids — daughter Sue Ann and Rick — decide for themselves what they wanted to do for careers.
Rick graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, and at first he got into the corporate world at a home improvement business.
“I had no intention of really coming back,” he said.
But after a time, Rick decided that he didn’t want the corporate world making decisions for him and figured he could do just as good a job as they could, he said, so he came back to Pocatello and started working with Dell before ultimately buying the business.
He notes that Dell and others in the local business community are very community minded and served in organizations such as the Pocatello Lions Club and others to try to help people out whenever they could.
“They put together a lot of stuff,” Rick said.
Dell would always go the extra mile to make a difference. For instance, one time he went to a woman’s house and fixed her stove for her for free. And for a time he would even put his personal phone number on his business card so people in need of help could reach him directly.
But Dell never wanted to be in the paper for his efforts, according to Rick.
His father taught by example, he said, and did what he thought was the most beneficial thing to do.
“He just quietly went about doing what he thought was right and helping people out when they needed something,” Rick said.
In fact, Rick said that people will come up and tell him how they loved his dad. Rick works to keep up to those standards.
“I’m here for the ride,” he said. “It’s a tough act to follow.”
The funeral services for Dell will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Caldwell Park Ward Chapel at 135 S. Seventh Ave in Pocatello.
The services will be streamed live and may be watched by clicking on the link in his obituary at webbmortuary.com.