The Valentine Ballroom is an absolutely lovely addition to Downtown! Located on the main floor of the Historic Valentine Building, 100 S. Arthur Ave., the newly renovated space is beautiful! Custom wedding planning services are also available. If you have an event or wedding coming up, be sure to secure your date now, valentineballroom@gmail.com or message on Facebook.
Happy 12th Anniversary to Alston T-Shirt Printing and Embroidery!
Neil and Stephanie Alston, along with their staff, have been helping businesses with custom designed shirts, hats and premium items for the past 12 years. If your business needs an updated look, contact Alston T-Shirt Printing & Embroidery. Located at 245 N. Main, the Alstons would love to help your business today. Stop in or call 208-242-3264.
Portneuf Valley Farmers Market Opens on Saturday!
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will open for the 2021 season on Saturday. From 9am to 1pm shop local fresh produce, hanging flower baskets, bedding plants and more! The Market will be open every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St.
Find the perfect Mother’s Day gift Downtown!
Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday, May 9. Beautiful jewelry, custom painted furniture, handmade scarves, lotions and soaps, antiques, bikes, fly poles, gift cards, and more! You will definitely find the perfect gift for Mom in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Come shop this week! You will not be disappointed!
CozyBelle, 312 W. Center, is hosting an “in store only” sale. Hurry and stop in to take advantage of 30% off a soft, handcrafted, luxurious minky blanket. The perfect “wrap Mom in love” Mother’s Day gift. Open Thursday-Saturday, 11am-5pm.
The Shady Lady, Too “Artiques” located at 315 W. Center St., inside the Historic Kane Building, is full of art and antiques. The shop is open Thursday and Friday from 11am to 5pm and on Saturdays from 11am to 3pm. The original Shady Lady, Pocatello’s lighting store located at 655 N. Arthur, is open Monday thru Wednesday by appointment, 208-317-4406.
Give the gift of wine! Barricade has a monthly wine club with three different club levels. You can purchase anywhere from one month to 12 months in advance! Contact them at barricade.macchina@gmail.com or message on Facebook @Barricade_poky for more info!
The Crafter's Market at Station Square will be open on Saturday from 10am to 2pm inside Station Square located at 200 S. Main. Discover unique and exciting treasures at this weekly indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items - jewelry, art, cookies, breads and more!
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply is now accepting walk-ins at their Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic at 120 N. Arthur. Walk-in or call ahead for an appointment at 208- 233-2063.
Ongoing Event at Barricade: Try to beat the high score on their Slugger Pinball machine! Whoever holds the high score at the MLB All-Star Game on July 13, will win an official Rawlings baseball! They will be giving out another official Rawlings baseball on October 5 at the start of the MLB playoffs (limit 1 per contestant).
The Grape Van Gogh, 240 S. Main, has a full schedule of paint projects for the next couple weeks. Now is a great time to create your very own masterpiece! Visit www.grapevangogh.com for more information and reservations.
The Food Truck Round Up in open every Monday. Enjoy a great meal from a variety of food trucks every Monday beginning at 4pm until dusk at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St.
Looking Ahead!
First Friday Art Walk is coming up on Friday, May 7. As part of Art Walk, Historic Downtown Pocatello will be launching our brand new Neon Sign Walking Tour. The tour is a narrated, sign to sign walk featuring some of our famous renovated neon signs. The tour will be located on our brand new mobile app. Visit us on Facebook or on our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com and look for the QR code and link to the mobile app. Download the app today so you are ready to take the tour! Its free and easy and a great resource to keep up with our businesses, events and apptivities!
Gate City Brewfest will be coming to Historic Downtown Pocatello on Saturday, June 5. From 3-7pm sample local, regional and national craft beers at a variety of Downtown restaurants, breweries and bars. Tickets are now available at www.gatecitybrewfest.com.
The Bannock Civitan Club has announced this Summer’s Revive @ 5 Wednesday Concert Series will kick off on June 30. The calendar of bands, food and sponsors will be released very soon!
Stephanie Palagi is the President & CEO, Historic Downtown Pocatello, Inc.