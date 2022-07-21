POCATELLO — After four years of planning, local officials unveiled during an “asphalt breaking” the final design plans for the new town square in Historic Downtown Pocatello, which will be known as Lookout Point.

“‘I’ll meet you at the point’ is going to be a popular phrase come April 2023 when this amazing space is completed, and the community can all congregate and interact while enjoying live music, great events and then some shopping and a bite to eat,” said BJ Fillingame, the vice president of marketing for Lookout Credit Union, of which the new town square is named after.

Blad and Palagi ride tournapull

Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad and Historic Downtown Pocatello Inc. President and CEO Stephanie Palagi ride a tournapull during the "asphalt breaking" for the new town square planned for Historic Downtown Pocatello.
Lookout Point renderings completed by Myers Anderson Architects

Renderings of the new Pocatello town square, known as Lookout Point, completed by Myers Anderson Architects.
Lookout Point groundbreaking

Local officials prepare for the "asphalt breaking" of Lookout Point, the new town square planned for Historic Downtown Pocatello. 