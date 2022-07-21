POCATELLO — After four years of planning, local officials unveiled during an “asphalt breaking” the final design plans for the new town square in Historic Downtown Pocatello, which will be known as Lookout Point.
“‘I’ll meet you at the point’ is going to be a popular phrase come April 2023 when this amazing space is completed, and the community can all congregate and interact while enjoying live music, great events and then some shopping and a bite to eat,” said BJ Fillingame, the vice president of marketing for Lookout Credit Union, of which the new town square is named after.
Rather than calling it a groundbreaking, the “asphalt breaking” event involved Pocatello street department equipment jackhammering concrete barriers and a tournapull scraping up asphalt and launching it off a conveyor belt into the back of a dump truck. Historic Downtown Pocatello Inc. President and CEO Stephanie Palagi and Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad both had a chance to ride the tournapull as it tossed debris into the air.
“It was a little scary when it wobbled a little, but still exciting,” Palagi said about riding the massive machine.
The event began with brief remarks from Palagi, Blad, Fillingame and Lookout Credit Union Chief Executive Officer Doug Chambers.
“About four years ago we drew the first renderings of a park downtown — a central park, a gathering place with a playground and water features,” Palagi said. “We were so excited to start talking about it. … It’s taken a lot to get here and one of the most important things that it took was a funder, a community advocate and a friend and people who are passionate about downtown and our future. In talking with Lookout Credit Union and its board of directors whom I met over Zoom a few times and my board of directors there was no question that they love downtown and every person involved in this project is excited for our future.”
Chambers added, “This is a community event, a community effort and I think that our community will really benefit from it.”
The final designs on the park include ripping up the entire asphalt parking lot of the Bangs building, located at 435 W. Center St. In the northeast corner of the lot will sit the performance stage, which architect Ben Ledford said will involve refurbishing and relocating the pavilion currently located at 420 N. Main St.
Palagi added that the pavilion was such a monumental part of Historic Downtown Pocatello that it made sense to ensure it was a part of Lookout Point.
“We really want to honor our legacy,” Palagi said. “If you look at the side of the front door at the current Historic Downtown Pocatello offices there is this big marble plaque that shows all the businesses and entities that helped us build that pavilion and in talking about it we felt there was so much invested in our future over there that we needed to bring it over here with us.”
A large open lawn will be situated in front of the stage and numerous tables will sit in a space adjacent to the open lawn. A playground complete with toys modeled after a lookout tower and a splash pad will sit in the southwest corner.
The Bangs building will be renovated over the winter months to include indoor bathrooms and office space for Historic Downtown Pocatello Inc. The fountain and existing pavilion at Simplot Square will remain intact, though much of the concrete barriers surrounding both features will be removed, something both Blad and Palagi said will greatly enhance the ambiance of the new town square.
“We’ve got these concrete walls that are coming out, which is exciting,” Blad said. “It makes it so that people who were doing some illegal activities in the area won’t be able to do that anymore.”
Palagi added, “We are opening this place up so that families feel excited, safe and secure to be here to enjoy the playground, the water features, concerts, the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market and all the events that we do here.”
The space between the fountain at Simplot Square and the relocated pavilion will feature more open lawn space, which Ledford said will be big enough for families to frolic about and enjoy each other’s company.
“The vision for this project started several years ago with a sketch that was sort of pie in the sky, but the idea was that Pocatello did not have a central square or park like many other older towns do,” Ledford said. “Pocatello has a great downtown but there was no courthouse square or park, a place that would be an obvious space for events and activities. The vision was to create something like that in the heart of downtown. Part of what we wanted to do was create some open space. We have a lot of small parks downtown but there was nowhere where you could throw a frisbee or play a game of football. This space will accommodate that and much, much more.”
Both West Center Street to the west and West Lewis Street to the east will be reduced to one-way travel with the lanes closest to the park becoming diagonal parking, changes Palagi said will foster a more safe environment for children playing at the park.
“Reducing both of those streets to one lane will slow traffic around the park for the kids and make pedestrian access from the library much safer,” she said. “Also, testing diagonal parking in the downtown area is a great step forward.”
Lookout Credit Union contributed over $1 million for the $1.57 million project and grant money will cover the remaining costs, which includes a contingency amount of about $400,000 to ensure it can be successfully completed even if unexpected expenses are incurred.
The project designs were created by Myers Anderson Architects, which is located in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Starr Corp. will serve as the project manager.
Palagi said the asphalt milling will take about a week to complete, followed by the removal of some walls and some completed electrical work. The stage should be completed by the late fall and the playground will be installed in March. The entire project should be completed by April 2023.
When asked to explain how much kudos Chambers had for all of the many moving parts and departments working together to turn this vision into a reality, he said “infinite praise isn’t enough.”
“There were so many moving parts to this from the city departments, to the boards and the businesses,” Chambers said. “This is literally a community doing something for the rest of the community and everybody working together with a shared vision has got us something that is even better than we imagined.”
Fillingame added, “At Lookout, we dream big and this is really a dream come true. So without further ado, we welcome you all to Lookout Point.”