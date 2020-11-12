POCATELLO — Officials with the National Weather Service forecast office in Pocatello say snow will start falling in East Idaho on Friday afternoon and will continue, especially in the mountains, into the weekend.
They issued multiple winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings on Thursday due to expected snowfall and wind gusts — ranging from 35 to 45 miles per hour — that could make travel difficult in many areas.
There is a winter weather advisory for Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School and Small in effect from 2 p.m. on Friday until 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Weather officials say 2 to 5 inches of snow could fall in the lower elevations while 5 to 10 inches could fall in the mountain areas.
“Plan on slippery, if not difficult, road conditions due to moderate snow,” according to the winter weather advisory. “Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility as well. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.”
Weather officials urge people to slow down and be cautious while traveling.
There’s another winter weather advisory in effect for Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon National Monument, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Borah Peak, Challis, Hailey, Bellevue and Picabo, where similar amounts of snowfall are expected.
The National Weather Service also issued a winter storm warning for Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Island Park and Kilgore from 2 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Officials say 5 to 12 inches of snow could fall in those areas and as much as 12 to 18 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes.
“Travel will likely be very difficult due to moderate and heavy snow with high snow rates,” the winter storm warning states. “Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility as well. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the evening commute.”
Weather officials encourage those who must travel to pack a flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.
There’s also a winter storm warning in effect for Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena and Copper Basin from 8 a.m. Friday until 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Weather officials say 6 to 12 inches of snow could fall in lower elevations and 12 to 18 inches could fall in mountain areas. Mountain tops could see as much as 28 inches.
AccuWeather is also predicting a major storm to bring winds, rain and snow to the Northwest this week, according to a news release.
AccuWeather said the storm would lose some intensity as it moved inland.
“However, several inches of snow could fall in the mountains of Idaho, western Montana, western Wyoming and the mountains east of Salt Lake City,” according to the news release. “In the Washington Cascades, over a foot of snow is expected at and above pass level.”