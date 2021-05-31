Authorities responded to two crashes involving small planes on Saturday.
Tragically, the first incident, which occurred in the mountains of northern Utah that morning, claimed the lives of a flight instructor and his student. But the pilot and passenger involved in the second crash that took place in Montpelier that afternoon miraculously survived.
Authorities said pilot Todd Eldredge, 58, and passenger Heidi Eldredge, 59, both of Draper, Utah, walked away from their crashed plane following the 12:54 p.m. incident near Bear Lake County Airport in Montpelier.
The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the plane lost power while en route to Jackson, Wyoming, and the pilot attempted an emergency landing at the airport, crashing just east of the runway.
The Eldredges were transported via ambulance to Bear Lake Memorial Hospital for treatment following the crash that remains under investigation by aviation authorities.
Police identified the men who died at the scene of the other crash near Powder Mountain ski area as Devin Criddle, 26, and Braeden Raleigh, 21.
Criddle was a student at Utah State University and was taking his first flight in hopes of becoming a pilot one day, his sister Carlee Criddle told KTVX-TV in Salt Lake City.
Raleigh was serving as his instructor for what was supposed to be a 45-minute introductory flight, the station reported. He suffered severe burns and died after being flown to the University of Utah burn center.
The plane went down shortly after takeoff at Ogden’s Hinkley Airport after witnesses reported seeing a low-flying aircraft followed by an explosion, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash of the Cessna 172S.
It wasn’t immediately clear who had control of the plane when it crashed or what caused it to go down.
The crash caused a small fire, but officials said the site was cold and wet and the fire was quickly extinguished.