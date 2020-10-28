POCATELLO — While five cities in eastern and central Idaho saw record-low temperatures at the start of the week, weather officials say conditions will actually be warmer than usual by the end of it.
And that trend should continue into early November.
“Temperatures for the first week of November look to run above normal across eastern Idaho and much of the western U.S,” according to the US National Weather Service Pocatello Idaho's Facebook page.
But that was not the case on Monday when temperatures plummeted.
Pocatello dropped to 3 degrees, breaking the old low record of 13 set on that same day in 2012, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast office in Pocatello.
Idaho Falls plunged even farther. That city saw temperatures as low as 1 degree, shattering the previous record of 17 set in 2011.
Burley, Stanley and Challis also set new records on Monday.
Burley hit 10 degrees, breaking the 91-year-old record of 16 set in 1929.
Stanley reached 0 — two degrees colder then the previous record set in 2012.
Challis fell to 6 degrees, breaking the previous record of 14 set in 2012.
While the week began bitterly cold, it is quickly warming up.
Meteorologist Travis Wyatt says many Eastern Idaho cities will see temperature highs in the 50s and 60s for the rest of the week — roughly 10 degrees warmer than usual.
He is not anticipating any precipitation for the weekend, but said there could be some breezy conditions, with winds slightly stronger on Friday than on Saturday.
Still, weather officials say conditions should be fairly nice on Halloween.
"Expect a nice Halloween Trick or Treat forecast with mostly clear skies and temps in the 40s to low 50s," according to the weather service’s Facebook page. "Winds will start out slightly breezy before dropping off in the evening."