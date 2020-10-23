Local firefighters extinguished a brush fire on Friday afternoon that ignited when a man mowing weeds struck a rock.
Authorities said the brush fire between Pocatello and Inkom should stand as a warning to everyone that despite the colder temperatures conditions are super dry outside and it literally doesn't take much of a spark to ignite a blaze.
The man mowing the weeds reported Friday's fire around 1:50 p.m. after the blaze ignited between Old Highway 91 and Interstate 15 near the Inkom Port of Entry.
The Pocatello Valley and Inkom fire departments responded and remained on the scene extinguishing the fire until around 4:30 p.m. Friday. The fire scorched over two acres.
There were no injuries, no evacuations and no damage to structures, though the fire did burn close to at least one house.
Around 3:30 p.m. Friday the emergency responders battling the wildfire had another emergency to deal with in the form of a single vehicle crash on Interstate 15 adjacent to the fire. A car overturned during the wreck but the adult male driver, the car's lone occupant, was not injured, authorities said.
Firefighters said they weren't sure if the fire was a factor in the crash.
Neither the fire nor the wreck resulted in the interstate being shut down.