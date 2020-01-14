At 6:04 AM Tuesday, radar was showing a band of snow pushing east through the Burley area along with wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph.
The band of snow is expected to push rapidly east through the Raft River Valley and into the Interstate 15 corridor from Pocatello to Idaho Falls between 7:30 AM and 8:00 AM.
Motorists traveling along Interstate 86 and 15 this morning should be prepared for adverse winter travel conditions with reduced visibility, moderate snow and blowing snow.
Locations impacted include Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Burley, Rupert, American Falls, Rigby, Heyburn, McCammon, Malta, Lake Walcott, Ririe Reservoir, Neeley, Lorenzo, Oakley Reservoir, Chesterfield Reservoir, Goshen, American Falls Reservoir and Chubbuck.