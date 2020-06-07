In what the National Weather Service is calling a very rare occurrence, snow is in the forecast for East Idaho on Monday morning.
The weather service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Island Park, Dubois, Spencer, Kilgore, Tetonia, Victor and Driggs areas calling for between 1 and 4 inches of snow. The Monday morning snow could cause potentially hazardous driving conditions on mountain passes in those areas.
The weather service said the rest of East Idaho including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Blackfoot and Rexburg could also see snow on Monday morning but accumulations will likely be a half-inch or less.
Monday morning temperatures will be in the high 20s and low to mid-30s in East Idaho — more than 20 degrees below normal.
Winds of up to 40 mph are also in the forecast for Monday morning in East Idaho.
The weather service said it issued the winter weather advisory to alert people who might be camping in East Idaho to be prepared for winter weather. The weather service said snow in June is highly unusual for East Idaho and it's likely that people camping won't be prepared for such conditions.
The latest it usually snows in East Idaho is May, the weather service said.
The weather service said the cold temps will continue on Tuesday morning and it's likely frost and/or freeze warnings will be issued for East Idaho because of the frigid temps.
A winter weather advisory is also in effect for the central Idaho mountains including the Stanley, Ketchum and Sun Valley areas. The weather service said 3 to 6 inches of snow could fall in the central mountains Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. The snow is expected to cause potentially hazardous driving conditions and could bring down trees and power lines.
Winter weather advisories are also in effect in North Idaho as well as in much of Montana.
Hazardous weather alerts and/or freeze warnings are in effect in Wyoming, Utah, Nevada and Oregon as well because of the incoming winter weather.