East Idaho is expecting another dose of record-breaking hot weather on Monday and Tuesday.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for East Idaho calling for daytime highs of up to 102 degrees on Monday and Tuesday and overnight lows above 65 degrees through Tuesday night.
The weather service said that during the heat wave, "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."
The region saw a precursor to the scorching temps on Sunday.
The mercury hit 97 degrees in Pocatello on Sunday, tying the Gate City's previous daytime high record for Aug. 16 set in 1966.
Stanley's daytime high hit 90 degrees on Sunday, breaking that city's previous daytime high record for Aug. 16 of 89 degrees set in 1967.
The weather service said daytime high temps on Monday and Tuesday in East Idaho could top 100 degrees and possibly break records before cooling down to the 90s for the remainder of the week.
The month started with daytime high temps hovering around 100 degrees in East Idaho, breaking records in some local cities, and on July 31 Pocatello tied its all-time hottest day record when the mercury hit 104 degrees. The only other day that's ever been that hot in Pocatello was July 22, 2000.
The weather service offered the following advice to stay safe during the Monday-Tuesday heat wave: "Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments."
Elsewhere in the state, heat advisories and/or excessive heat warnings regarding the strong possibility of 100-plus degree temperatures are in effect in south central Idaho including the Twin Falls and Jerome areas, southwest Idaho including the Boise and Mountain Home areas, and in North Idaho.
Similar warnings are in effect in all of the states surrounding Idaho.
The weather service said Monday and Tuesday's temperatures in East Idaho will be hot enough to possibly make people ill.
"Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location," the weather service said. "Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911."