The National Weather Service has issued special weather alerts for East Idaho urging motorists to use caution while driving in the region because of an incoming winter storm.
The storm is forecast to arrive in East Idaho late Wednesday night and to continue through Thursday night.
East Idaho's higher mountains are expected to receive the most snow, with up to 9 inches forecast for elevations above 7,000 feet.
Several mountain communities, including Soda Springs, Wayan, Henry, Bone, Palisades, Swan Valley, Tetonia, Driggs, Victor, St. Anthony, Ashton, Island Park, Dubois and Spencer, could receive up to 6 inches of snow from the storm. Other mountain areas, such as Craters of the Moon, Thatcher, Malad, Holbrook, Arbon, Rockland, Malta, Albion, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, St. Charles, Lava Hot Springs, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo and Downey, are forecast to receive up to 3 inches of snow.
East Idaho's lower elevations will receive snowfall amounts ranging from up to an inch in Burley, Rupert, Raft River and American Falls to up to 2 inches in Pocatello, Chubbuck, Aberdeen and Fort Hall to up to 4 inches in Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg, according to the weather service. It's possible that rain could be mixed in with the snow in East Idaho's lower elevations.
The storm will create potentially hazardous driving conditions in East Idaho, especially on Thursday morning.
The incoming storm has also triggered special weather alerts calling for snow in the central Idaho mountains, including the Arco, Challis, Mackay, Stanley, Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley areas. Winter weather advisories have been issued for parts of southwest and northern Idaho as well as in all of the states surrounding Idaho.
The weather service said another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho on Saturday, though it's currently expected to be a weak system. More snow is also possible next week leading up to Christmas.
