The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert warning the public that snow is in the forecast for East Idaho on Thursday morning.
The weather service said 1 to 2 inches of snow could fall region-wide on Thursday morning, with the most severely impacted areas being Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg.
The weather service said Thursday morning's snow could create hazardous driving conditions in East Idaho, especially on Interstate 15 and Interstate 86.
"Allow for extra time as slick roads are possible," the weather service said.