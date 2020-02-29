The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for East Idaho warning the public that snow is in the forecast for Saturday night and Sunday morning.
The weather service said 1 to 3 inches of snow is forecast to fall on East Idaho, with the possibility of higher amounts in the Pine Creek Pass area, the higher elevations in the Pocatello area and in the mountains of Oneida, Bear Lake and Franklin counties.
The weather service said, "Travelers should expect wintry travel conditions and allow extra time to reach their destinations."
It's possible that the snow could linger into Sunday afternoon and evening in the southeast corner of the state.
The cold front that's expected to bring snow to East Idaho has triggered winter weather advisories and/or winter storm warnings in Wyoming, Utah and Nevada.
