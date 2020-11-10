Eastern Idaho saw some snowfall on Tuesday, and officials with the National Weather Service forecast office in Pocatello say more is on the way.
They’re expecting additional snow through Wednesday and over the weekend combined with winds of up to 30 mph and some stronger gusts on Saturday.
Meteorologist John Hinsberger encourages people to get prepared for winter driving conditions in the days ahead.
“Blowing and drifting snow could cause some problems on roadways,” Hinsberger said, adding that visibility could also be reduced. “Be prepared for that, plan ahead and keep up with the weather forecast.”
Tuesday’s snowfall caused some slick spots on the roads and played a role in multiple crashes.
As of 2 p.m., Chubbuck had received 1.8 inches of snow, while Pocatello had received just over a half inch.
Hinsberger said another inch or so could fall in the Pocatello area through Wednesday night.
The weather service has issued a special weather statement for Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park and Kilgore for additional snowfall expected through Wednesday night.
“Expect additional snow of 1 to 4 inches with up to 8 inches for mountain tops in upslope favored areas, especially for the Upper Snake Highlands, Central mountains and Wasatch mountains,” according to the statement.
Weather officials also predicted 2 to 4 inches of snow to fall near Stanley and Galena Pass by early Wednesday and up to 8 inches in higher elevations nearby.
Another storm will move into the region this weekend.
That storm is still a couple days out and conditions could change. But based on the data that was available on Tuesday, weather officials expected snow to start falling on Friday afternoon.
They said lower elevations, including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls and Rexburg, could get 2 to 4 inches of snow throughout the weekend.
Island Park could see 8 to 12 inches of snow, while Montpelier, Soda Springs and Lava Hot Springs could see 4 to 8.
Weather officials are also predicting up to a foot of snow will fall around Sun Valley and 2 to 3 feet in the higher elevations nearby.
“That’s good news for skiers,” Hinsberger said.